GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) & Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Critical Comparison

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) and Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GXO Logistics and Lindblad Expeditions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GXO Logistics
|0
|4
|11
|0
|2.73
|Lindblad Expeditions
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2.50
Institutional and Insider Ownership
74.6% of GXO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares GXO Logistics and Lindblad Expeditions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GXO Logistics
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Lindblad Expeditions
|-81.95%
|-758.61%
|-14.99%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares GXO Logistics and Lindblad Expeditions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GXO Logistics
|$7.94 billion
|1.07
|$153.00 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Lindblad Expeditions
|$147.11 million
|4.42
|-$119.21 million
|($2.41)
|-5.32
GXO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Lindblad Expeditions.
Summary
GXO Logistics beats Lindblad Expeditions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)
GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.
About Lindblad Expeditions (Get Rating)
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions. The company was founded by Sven-Olof Lindblad on August 9, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.