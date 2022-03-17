GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) & Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Critical Comparison

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) and Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GXO Logistics and Lindblad Expeditions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GXO Logistics 0 4 11 0 2.73 Lindblad Expeditions 0 2 2 0 2.50

GXO Logistics presently has a consensus price target of $100.64, suggesting a potential upside of 36.06%. Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.72%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than GXO Logistics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.6% of GXO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GXO Logistics and Lindblad Expeditions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A Lindblad Expeditions -81.95% -758.61% -14.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GXO Logistics and Lindblad Expeditions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GXO Logistics $7.94 billion 1.07 $153.00 million N/A N/A Lindblad Expeditions $147.11 million 4.42 -$119.21 million ($2.41) -5.32

GXO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Lindblad Expeditions.

Summary

GXO Logistics beats Lindblad Expeditions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.

About Lindblad Expeditions (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions. The company was founded by Sven-Olof Lindblad on August 9, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

