Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.14.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HDI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cormark dropped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of HDI traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$40.27. 207,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,836. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$28.18 and a 52 week high of C$49.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$954.36 million and a P/E ratio of 6.63.
About Hardwoods Distribution (Get Rating)
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
