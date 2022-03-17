Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HDI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cormark dropped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HDI traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$40.27. 207,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,836. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$28.18 and a 52 week high of C$49.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$954.36 million and a P/E ratio of 6.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.28%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

