Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.98 and last traded at $49.98. 6,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 378,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.72.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.21.
In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $3,722,240.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 479,171 shares of company stock worth $20,432,261. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 176.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 121,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 106.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 246.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 215,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 33,610 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
