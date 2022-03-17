Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.98 and last traded at $49.98. 6,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 378,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $3,722,240.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 479,171 shares of company stock worth $20,432,261. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 176.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 121,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 106.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 246.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 215,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 33,610 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

