Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,860,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 24.9% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 25,164,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008,887 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,290,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 719.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,017,422 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,334 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,385,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,019,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HMY traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,043,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,456,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.11. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Investec upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

