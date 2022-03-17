Harvey Nash Group (LON:HVN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $128.50

Harvey Nash Group plc (LON:HVN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.50 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 126 ($1.64). Harvey Nash Group shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.67), with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 128.50.
Harvey Nash Group Company Profile (LON:HVN)
