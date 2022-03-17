HC Wainwright Boosts Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Price Target to C$9.75

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright to C$9.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Energy Fuels stock traded up C$0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.39. 211,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,142. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of C$5.55 and a 12 month high of C$14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 879.23.
Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)
