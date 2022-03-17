HC Wainwright Boosts Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Price Target to C$9.75

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright to C$9.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Energy Fuels stock traded up C$0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.39. 211,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,142. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of C$5.55 and a 12 month high of C$14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 879.23.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.