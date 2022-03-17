HC Wainwright Cuts Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target to $18.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HARP. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.03.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.07. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

