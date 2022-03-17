HC Wainwright Cuts Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target to $18.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HARP. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.03.
NASDAQ HARP opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.07. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
