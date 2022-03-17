Head-To-Head Analysis: Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) vs. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Marker Therapeutics and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Marker Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 785.88%. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 500.71%. Given Marker Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marker Therapeutics is more favorable than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics N/A -70.98% -53.38% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A -48.76% -44.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.3% of Marker Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of Marker Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Marker Therapeutics has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics $470,000.00 73.16 -$28.71 million ($0.62) -0.67 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.44 million ($2.94) -0.96

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marker Therapeutics. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marker Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marker Therapeutics beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates. Its products include CYC065, seliciclib, and sapacitabine. The company was founded by Ronald J. Berenson, David Philip Lane, and David Glover on August 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ.

