Head to Head Contrast: Grupo Simec (SIM) & Its Peers

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) is one of 27 public companies in the “Blast furnaces & steel mills” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Grupo Simec to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

This table compares Grupo Simec and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Simec $2.74 billion $504.19 million 8.83 Grupo Simec Competitors $16.72 billion $2.14 billion 0.91

Grupo Simec’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Simec. Grupo Simec is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Simec and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Simec 18.41% 23.67% 19.05% Grupo Simec Competitors 11.51% 25.01% 12.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grupo Simec and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Simec 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Simec Competitors 427 1418 1538 77 2.37

As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies have a potential upside of 13.52%. Given Grupo Simec’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Simec has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Simec has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Simec’s rivals have a beta of 1.56, meaning that their average stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grupo Simec rivals beat Grupo Simec on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Grupo Simec (Get Rating)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi. The U.S. segment refers to the results of the operations of Republic including plants, located in the United States. The Brazil segment includes the results of the operations in plant located in Pindamonhangaba, Sao Paulo State, Brazil. The company was founded on August 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.