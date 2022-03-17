Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Trading 7.9% Higher

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $24.34. 12,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 585,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $587,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $130,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,737. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

