Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $32.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,269. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.