Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $32.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HRGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,269. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.