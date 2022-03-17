Heat Biologics’ (HTBX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of HTBX stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28.

Heat Biologics ( NASDAQ:HTBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,328.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heat Biologics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 141,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heat Biologics by 22.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48,040 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Heat Biologics by 466.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 81,440 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Heat Biologics by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the period. 17.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heat Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

