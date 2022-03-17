HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $72.70

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.70 and traded as low as $60.18. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $60.18, with a volume of 1,582 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.62.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

About HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.