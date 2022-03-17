Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS.

HP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

