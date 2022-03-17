HempCoin Price Reaches $0.0033 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $870,929.15 and approximately $104.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HempCoin has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,065.58 or 1.00097613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00069870 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00022243 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001853 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016924 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,497,055 coins and its circulating supply is 265,361,905 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

