Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Trading Down 3.5% Following Insider Selling

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.5% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $29.73 and last traded at $29.82. 11,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 602,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

Specifically, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $58,273.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 2,453 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $76,386.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,994 shares of company stock valued at $380,565 over the last 90 days.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.517 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HESM. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,377,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 487,428 shares during the period.

About Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.