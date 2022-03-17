Hiblocks (HIBS) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.71 Million

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $21.71 million and approximately $297,220.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00046074 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.28 or 0.06815434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,979.43 or 0.99880090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040663 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

