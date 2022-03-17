Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total transaction of $432,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $150.79 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $114.70 and a 52-week high of $160.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.24 and a 200 day moving average of $142.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 103.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

