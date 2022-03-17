HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Announces Earnings Results

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. HireQuest had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 56.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Shares of HQI stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 48,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,168. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12. HireQuest has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $240.36 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HireQuest by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in HireQuest by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HireQuest by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in HireQuest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in HireQuest by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HQI. Barrington Research began coverage on HireQuest in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on HireQuest in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

