HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Announces Earnings Results

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. HireQuest had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 56.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.
Shares of HQI stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 48,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,168. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12. HireQuest has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $240.36 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.82.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HQI. Barrington Research began coverage on HireQuest in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on HireQuest in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.
About HireQuest (Get Rating)
HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HireQuest (HQI)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.