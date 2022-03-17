HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Upgraded to Hold by BNP Paribas

HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $640.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HMSVF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.26) to GBX 810 ($10.53) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC upgraded HomeServe from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HomeServe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeServe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.20.

OTCMKTS HMSVF remained flat at $$9.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

