HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Upgraded to Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas

HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HMSVF. HSBC upgraded HomeServe from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.26) to GBX 810 ($10.53) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeServe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.80.

HMSVF stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

