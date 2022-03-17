Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.34

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 785772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 289,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

