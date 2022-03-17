Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.870-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.23 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 24,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,943. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,689. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.