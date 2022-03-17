Horn Louis G. Van Acquires 15,000 Shares of Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) Stock

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) CFO Horn Louis G. Van purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $20,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CING stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.76. Cingulate Inc has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.15.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CING shares. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Cingulate in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Aegis initiated coverage on Cingulate in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cingulate stock. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.74% of Cingulate as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cingulate (Get Rating)

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.