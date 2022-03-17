Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives GBX 952.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 952.50 ($12.39).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 950 ($12.35) to GBX 1,050 ($13.65) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($13.85) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 940 ($12.22) to GBX 920 ($11.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,095 ($14.24) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Shares of HWDN traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 809.20 ($10.52). The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,165. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 797.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 871.97. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 723 ($9.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 985.80 ($12.82).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.66) per share, with a total value of £24,846 ($32,309.49). In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,342.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.