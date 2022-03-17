HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Trimmed by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 15,301 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,783,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,467,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

