Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.86. 1,291,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,783. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 575,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 105.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 23,019 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $1,363,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 14.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 190,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 24,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.