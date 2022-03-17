Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.75) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.74 ($70.04).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss stock opened at €48.24 ($53.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.68. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($65.91). The business has a 50-day moving average of €53.02 and a 200-day moving average of €52.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.