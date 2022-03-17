HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,648,600 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 35,564,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,809,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of HMBL stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. HUMBL has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.

About HUMBL

HUMBL, Inc develops mobile apps for digital payments. It delivers borderless transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods, banks, blockchain and financial services providers into one-click for the customer. The firm’s marketplace connects customers and merchants online, in improved global commerce, deal discovery and blockchain tokenization programs.

