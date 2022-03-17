Hummingbird Resources’ (HUM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of HUM stock opened at GBX 13.25 ($0.17) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.86. Hummingbird Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £52.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In other Hummingbird Resources news, insider Daniel E. Betts purchased 185,000 shares of Hummingbird Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £24,050 ($31,274.38). Also, insider Thomas Hill purchased 50,000 shares of Hummingbird Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,152.15).

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

