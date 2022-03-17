Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Short Interest Update

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 711,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 610,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
OTCMKTS:HRCXF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Hurricane Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.16.
Hurricane Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
