Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Short Interest Update

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 711,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 610,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

OTCMKTS:HRCXF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Hurricane Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.16.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hurricane Energy Plc engages in the exploration of oil and gas reserves in fractured basement reservoirs. It holds licenses on the UK Continental Shelf to the west of Shetland Blocks. The company was founded by Robert Clive Trice on September 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

