Hydro One (TSE:H) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.07

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.07 and traded as high as C$32.90. Hydro One shares last traded at C$32.63, with a volume of 5,188,408 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on H. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.52 billion and a PE ratio of 20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

