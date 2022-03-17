Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) PT Lowered to $14.00

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HYFM. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

HYFM stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $71.53.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Douglas Toler bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $234,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

