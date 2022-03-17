Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €595.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €595.00 ($653.85) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.90% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HYQ. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($549.45) price target on shares of Hypoport in a report on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($296.70) price target on shares of Hypoport in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Shares of Hypoport stock opened at €350.20 ($384.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 61.99. Hypoport has a 12-month low of €324.40 ($356.48) and a 12-month high of €612.00 ($672.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €394.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €486.48.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
