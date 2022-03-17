HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 258.46% and a negative net margin of 84.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.
Shares of HyreCar stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.77. HyreCar has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on HyreCar from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut their price target on HyreCar from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on HyreCar from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
HyreCar Company Profile (Get Rating)
HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
