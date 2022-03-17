HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 258.46% and a negative net margin of 84.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of HyreCar stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.77. HyreCar has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on HyreCar from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut their price target on HyreCar from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on HyreCar from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYRE. Barclays PLC lifted its position in HyreCar by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HyreCar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 21,303 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 676.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in HyreCar by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 372,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

