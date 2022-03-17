HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Given New $6.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HYRE opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. HyreCar has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 84.72% and a negative return on equity of 258.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYRE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 5,862.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in HyreCar by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 134,353 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,136,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

