HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Given New $6.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
HYRE opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. HyreCar has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $24.21.
HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 84.72% and a negative return on equity of 258.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.
HyreCar Company Profile (Get Rating)
HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HyreCar (HYRE)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.