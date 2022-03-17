IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 178.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 50,705 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 6,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.46. 2,086,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.32 and its 200-day moving average is $217.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.21 and a twelve month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

