IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,191 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.5% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Barclays lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $13.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $357.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,982,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,007,771. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $158.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.