IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $18.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $457.90. 2,487,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $514.69 and its 200-day moving average is $572.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.45.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

