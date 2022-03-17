IBM Retirement Fund Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.42. 1,916,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.87.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.57%.
About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
