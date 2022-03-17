IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 231.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $154.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,901. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $157.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.43.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

