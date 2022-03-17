IBM Retirement Fund Sells 10,893 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,663 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,893 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $498.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,497,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,480. The firm has a market cap of $468.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $474.92 and its 200 day moving average is $454.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $351.83 and a 1-year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.