IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,117 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,837,000 after purchasing an additional 138,959 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,464,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,126 shares of company stock worth $16,489,970 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PANW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $13.86 on Thursday, hitting $553.92. 1,937,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $521.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.70. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $598.96. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

