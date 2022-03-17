IBM Retirement Fund Sells 15,288 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,288 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,973,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in CVS Health by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 37,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 79,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in CVS Health by 7.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,352 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,183,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.