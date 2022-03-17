IBM Retirement Fund Sells 23,493 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,493 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.80. 31,659,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,373,955. The company has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.83. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on C. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

