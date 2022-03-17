IBM Retirement Fund Sells 6,745 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $5,654,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 341.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,065,000 after buying an additional 102,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,451,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $304,509,000 after buying an additional 295,016 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $631,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $74.95. 41,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average of $79.01. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

