Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $650,000 Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,736 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 115,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth $4,797,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth $1,696,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Five9 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -119.56 and a beta of 0.52. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

