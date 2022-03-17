Icon Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.12.

NYSE:BABA opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $245.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.17. The company has a market cap of $284.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

