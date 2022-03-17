Icon Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,685,000 after purchasing an additional 52,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,912,000 after acquiring an additional 691,835 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% in the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,906,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 358,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,727,000 after acquiring an additional 45,420 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC stock opened at $100.39 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $93.60 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.30.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile (Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.