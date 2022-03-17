IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.
IDYA stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.53. 556,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,668. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.85.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDYA. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.