IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

IDYA stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.53. 556,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,668. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDYA. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 653,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 48,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 36,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 40.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,710 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.